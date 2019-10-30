MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey notched his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the 2019 season.
In the Thursday night game, Baily was 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points against Washington. He led the NFL in both made field goals and total kicking points (13) in Week 8.
Bailey’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter tied for his longest made field goal as a Vikings player.
The ninth-year pro is now 12-for-14 on field goals in 2019 and leads the Vikings in scoring with 59 points on the season.
It is Bailey’s fifth such honor of his career. He won three as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
For the second time this season, Dan Bailey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/L2yD0TuK15
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2019
