  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings, NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week, Special Teams

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey notched his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the 2019 season.

In the Thursday night game, Baily was 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points against Washington. He led the NFL in both made field goals and total kicking points (13) in Week 8.

Bailey’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter tied for his longest made field goal as a Vikings player.

The ninth-year pro is now 12-for-14 on field goals in 2019 and leads the Vikings in scoring with 59 points on the season.

It is Bailey’s fifth such honor of his career. He won three as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments