Title: Overnight Technical Operations Supervisor
Department: Engineering/Operations
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Serve as primary resource for overnight monitoring and hands-on response to broadcast hub technical issues, broadcast transmission systems, 24 hour live streaming, and building system functions such as access controls and emergency power.
- Assist security personnel with incident/emergency response and effective internal communications.
- Facilitate technical operations for breaking news and weather cut-ins; assist News Department with crawls and bulletins during overnight hours.
- Serve as emergency backup to competently cover control room or studio operational functions such as robotics, audio or floor directing for normally scheduled live productions.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Proven record of effective troubleshooting under pressure on technical systems critical to the broadcast and live streaming plant.
- Proven record of leadership and self-guidance.
- Strong written, oral communications and interpersonal skills.
- General understanding of HVAC and backup electrical systems for broadcast facilities.
- Minimum of 5 years’ Broadcast Master Control experience including transmission plant monitoring and remote control.
- Minimum of 5 years’ live newscast production experience using robotic cameras.
- College diploma or university degree in a related technology or communications field is preferred.
