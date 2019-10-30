Here are two recipes from WCCO Mid-Morning on Wednesday:
Halloween Spider Pizza
Ingredients:
1 individual, ready to bake pizza crust
¼ cup Contadina Italian Seasoned tomato paste
¼ cup Water
2-3 sticks of Mozzarella String cheese
4-6 large Black Olives
Directions:
1. Combine water and tomato paste. Mix well.
2. Spread tomato sauce onto pizza crust.
3. Separate the string cheese sticks into thin strips.
4. Cut 1 black olive in half, length wise. (Use these for the spider bodies.) Cut remaining olives horizontally into slices to use for spider legs. Use the end of the olive for the spider head.
5. Assemble the string cheese as shown in picture to create the “web”.
6. Top with the olives to create the spider bodies.
7. Bake in pre-heated oven at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until done.
Makes one individual pizza.
Ghosts and Pumpkins
For Banana Ghosts
Ingredients:
1 large Banana
6 Chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Peel banana and cut in half cross wise to make 2 ghost heads.
2. Use chocolate chips to make the eyes and mouth. Press into banana to secure.
For the Pumpkins:
Ingredients:
2-3 Oranges, peeled
1 large Celery stock for the stems
Directions:
1. Cut celery into 1-2 inch pieces.
2. Place 1 celery stick into top of orange.
