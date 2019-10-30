  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a driver crashed into the St. Paul Fire Department and fled the scene Wednesday morning.

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the crash just after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured. There was minor damage to the building and significant damage to the memorial for fallen Fire Fighter Shane Clifton.

No additional details are available at this time.

