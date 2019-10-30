ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a driver crashed into the St. Paul Fire Department and fled the scene Wednesday morning.
The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the crash just after 9:30 a.m.
A vehicle crashed into @StPaulFireDept Fire Station 14. The driver fled the scene. @sppdmn is investigating. No injuries were reported. There was minor damage to the building and significant damage to the memorial for fallen Fire Fighter Shane Clifton. pic.twitter.com/CZuyO6Unb5
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) October 30, 2019
Officials say no one was injured. There was minor damage to the building and significant damage to the memorial for fallen Fire Fighter Shane Clifton.
No additional details are available at this time.
