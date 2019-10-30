Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One more thing to do before winter is getting your lawn in order. But aiming for perfect, leaf-free grass isn’t necessarily the best thing for our planet, or our lawns.
Horticulture expert and University of Minnesota Professor Mary Meyer provided these do’s and don’ts of prepping your yard for winter before the snow hits.
DO’S
- Check with your city for removal procedures and rules.
- If you keep your leaves, compost them in a sunny spot in your yard.
- You can mulch leaves with your lawn mower, but you only want 20 percent of your lawn covered with mulched leaves.
- 20% mulched leaf coverage is optimal for lawn and environment (Meyer says some info suggests they can cut down on dandelions and other weeds).
- Clear leaves from your street, street drains, etc. (can leak contaminants into water supply).
DON’TS
- Rake or mulch when leaves are wet.
- Leave more than 20% of your lawn covered with mulched leaves.
- Put yard waste in trash.
