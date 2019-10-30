Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When fifth-generation farmer Zach Johnson learned his neighbors needed help, he jumped into action.
In the now-viral video from Johnson’s social media accounts, MN Millennial Farmer, he explains his neighbor’s father, a fellow farmer, died suddenly. While the man’s family was away from the central Minnesota farm, Johnson and other local farmers banded together to harvest the fallen farmer’s soybeans.
“This is what America’s farmers do for each other. This is who we are,” Johnson said.
You can watch the full video below.
