MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings team is getting another option back at the wide receiver position.

On Wednesday, the team announced Josh Doctson is designated for return from injured reserve and will return to practice.

The former first rounder – and former teammate of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at Washington – was added to the team’s roster just before the season. Doctson was inactive for Week 1 and then later placed on injured reserve with a leg injury.

Doctson is expected to compete for a depth role behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

