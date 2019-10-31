Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 78-year-old man is hospitalized after his pickup truck crossed a center line and hit several trees in Clifton Township Thursday afternoon. Around 2:10 p.m., Robert Emerson’s 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on State Highway 29 near 640th Avenue when it crashed.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said he entered the north ditch and drove through a field, before hitting trees and coming to a stop.
Emerson, from River Falls, Wisconsin, remains in the hospital with unknown injuries.
