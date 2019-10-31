



In a rematch nearly a decade in the making, Brock Lesnar scored revenge on Cain Velasquez and retained the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In 2010, Velasquez notched one of the biggest upsets in MMA history by capturing the UFC Heavyweight Title and handing the heavily favored Lesnar a shocking first-round defeat. But their rematch wasn’t fought inside of an eight-sided steel cage. Instead, it played out in a four-sided wrestling ring, where a much different set of rules applied.

The buildup to the return bout lasted far longer than the match for itself.

On WWE’s turf, Lesnar and Velasquez kept their fighting style similar to their clash in the octagon. The pair had been tied up in the corner until Velasquez took Lesnar down with a kick to the side of the head.

From there the debuting Velasquez stood over a stunned Lesnar and began reigning down blows. However, Lesnar managed to counter by applying a Kimura to Velasquez’s left arm seemingly out of nowhere. Almost instantaneously Velasquez tapped out giving Lesnar the victory that eluded him nine years earlier.

The end of the match did not bring an end to the fighting, however. Lesnar was slow to release the hold as WWE announcers Corey Graves and Michael Cole played up that he was on a mission to break his opponent’s arm.

Rey Mysterio, who had accompanied Velasquez to the ring, then attacked Lesnar with a chair. But “The Beast” would instead seize the steel weapon from the undersized performer and toss him from the ring before using it to assault Velasquez.

The beatdown would continue until Mysterio returned with a second chair to make the save as Lesnar exited the ring. It appears that this feud is not over.

WWE shares have fallen sharply after the company posted slightly higher than anticipated profits for the third quarter, but missed revenue forecasts and lowered their outlook for the remainder of the year. As of mid-day Thursday, shares had tanked nearly 20 percent and were flirting with a 52-week low. Shares have has lost more than 45 percent of their value since April.

