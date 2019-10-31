MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Perhaps after supplies for a fancier Halloween costume, a pumpkin-masked thief reportedly swiped $400 worth of bed sheets last week from a Twin Cities store.
The Eagan Police Department tweeted an imaged of the masked thief Thursday, asking for the public’s help in possibly identifying the individual.
According to investigators, the theft happened on Oct. 24, when the masked person entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond off Promenade Avenue and spoke to a worker, who reported that the person had a man’s voice.
When the worker went to attend to someone else, the pumpkin-masked person allegedly grabbed $400 worth of bed sheets and fled the store.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Eagan police at 651-675-5799.
THE PUMPKIN CAPER:
In keeping with today’s Halloween theme, we are asking for the public’s help in IDing this suspect. This past week the suspect stole bed sheets from an Eagan retail store. Please contact us at (651) 675-5799 or eaganpd@cityofeagan.com with any information. pic.twitter.com/B8nlsQ3lC6
— Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) October 31, 2019
