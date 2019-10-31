MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has granted an injunction to a Twin Cities plant that was ordered closed earlier this week. Water Gremlin, in White Bear Township, will remain closed for another 24 hours.
The state shut down Water Gremlin, saying it put kids in danger of lead exposure. This decision came after workers unknowingly brought lead home from the plant, resulting in lead poisoning in 12 kids.
The initial 72-hour halt in operation expires in just a few hours.
Attorneys for Water Gremlin and the Attorney General’s Office, who represents the state, argued their case Thursday morning. The health department called Water Gremlin a public health nuisance, and said it needs to be shut down indefinitely to protect the health of children and workers, until changes can be made.
Water Gremlin wanted to restart operations today.
On Thursday morning, the judge asked both sides to come back with an action plan. He said if they can agree on the plan, operations could resume on a reduced operational level as early as this weekend.
Both sides will revisit the issue on Nov. 6 for the next phases of the process.
