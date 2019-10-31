Comments
Rushford, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota responded to a house fire on Dump Hill Road in Rushford early on Thursday morning.
The six people living at the home were able to get out of the house. The house was totally engulfed in flames and is a total loss.
The occupants included three young girls ranging in age from 3 to 7 years old, an adult male, 45, a 15-year-old boy, and a 40-year-old woman.
They were taken to Gunderson Hospital and Winona Health Hospital with serious injuries. The adult male was flown to Regions Hospital in a helicopter.
Later, the girls were transferred to Regions Hospital.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.