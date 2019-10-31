Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says they found the man’s body late Wednesday night at a home on the 3900 block of Lyndale Avenue North after his relatives went to check on him.
Police say investigators have interviewed people at the scene. So far, no one is in custody, but the homicide unit has started a death investigation.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name, as well as his cause of death.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call police at 612-692-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at 612-692-8477.
