  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, Holidays, Shopping


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Halloween, but the push for the holiday shopping season is already on.

The National Retail Federation says 40% of Americans actually like to start shopping before Halloween.

Experts say many people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets.

Shoppers say they will spend an average of $1,047 this holiday season, which is up 4% from 2018 reports.

Comments