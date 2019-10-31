Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Halloween, but the push for the holiday shopping season is already on.
The National Retail Federation says 40% of Americans actually like to start shopping before Halloween.
Experts say many people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets.
Shoppers say they will spend an average of $1,047 this holiday season, which is up 4% from 2018 reports.
