MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From statements decrying the “secretive” process to others saying “no elected official is above the law”, Minnesota politicians are responding to the approval of the impeachment resolution in the U.S. House.

We’ve collected their responses and listed them below:

Rep. Collin Peterson, one of only two Democrats to vote “no” to resolution:

“This impeachment process continues to be hopelessly partisan. I have been hearing from my constituents on both sides of this matter for months, and the escalation of calls this past week just shows me how divided our country really is right now. I have some serious concerns with the way the closed-door depositions were run, and am skeptical that we will have a process that is open, transparent and fair. Without support from Senate Republicans, going down this path is a mistake. Today’s vote is both unnecessary, and widely misrepresented in the media and by Republicans as a vote on impeachment. I will not make a decision on impeachment until all the facts have been presented.”

Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat who voted “yes” to resolution:

“On September 23rd I called for a fair, open, and impartial impeachment inquiry, and that is why I voted yes on formal procedures that will provide Democrats and Republicans equal time and a public forum to question witnesses. I did not make this decision lightly. But we have a responsibility to uncover all of the facts and ensure that no elected official is above the law.”

Rep. Tom Emmer, Republican who voted “no” to resolution:

“For the past month, Speaker Pelosi has authorized Adam Schiff to oversee a secretive process which has been closed to the public and most Members of Congress, including myself. This secret process has been devoid of due process and has tainted the possibility of any objective inquiry going forward. We saw a politically divided vote today because House Democrats are obsessed with political persecution, and have completely ignored the issues that are important to the everyday lives of Americans.”

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Republican who voted “no” to the resolution:

“Throughout this entire process, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and House Democrats have acted in an overtly political and hyper partisan fashion in an unwarranted effort to remove our duly elected president. The resolution offered by the Democrats today was a public relations charade to try to validate their closed, one-sided and partisan impeachment exercise. Instead of focusing on impeachment and politics, I encourage my Democrat colleagues to work in a bipartisan fashion with Republicans and pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, move forward with a transportation and infrastructure bill, enact measures to secure America’s borders, and consider commonsense solutions to drive down the price of generic prescription drugs,” said Hagedorn.

Rep. Betty McCollum, Democrat who voted “yes” to the resolution:

“The President of the United States and Republicans in Congress want the American people to view presidential conduct that abuses power, is blatantly corrupt, and undermines our national security as normal. But it’s far from normal: Donald Trump’s actions are a stain on the presidency and violate his oath of office. I, too, swore an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution’ and my vote today to advance the impeachment inquiry is a step towards fulfilling my constitutional duty. The American people will now hear from witnesses with detailed information about actions taken by this White House and the president that put at risk our national security and the security of the 2020 election. The sole remedy to protect our democracy and citizens from an abusive, dangerous, and corrupt president is impeachment, and we are formally on a path toward impeaching Donald Trump.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat who voted “yes” to the resolution:

“Today is a vote for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the sanctity of our democracy. Today, we say as a House that no one is above the law. No President can threaten our national security for political gain. And no president can undermine the integrity of our elections.”

Michelle Fischbach, the former Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota who is gaining support for a congressional bid against Collin Peterson, issued this response:

“Today, the Do-Nothing Democrats in the House voted to overturn the will of the American people and expand the baseless impeachment inquiry to remove President Trump from office. This is why the House Republican majority matters next year. Peterson said today that ‘he will not make a decision on impeachment until all the facts have been presented.’ Western Minnesotans deserve a representative who will work with President Trump and support his agenda, rather than one who enables an impeachment inquiry to remove President Trump from office. Make no mistake, Collin Peterson has known since day one that Speaker Pelosi would prioritize impeaching President Trump over everything else. Peterson chose to go down this baseless impeachment path when he voted for Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Enough is enough.”

Rep. Dean Phillips, Democrat who voted “yes” to the resolution:

“Today, I voted to codify procedures for Congress’s constitutionally-mandated oversight of this Administration. As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I have joined my Democratic and Republican colleagues at secure depositions as we seek facts. Together, we’ve had the opportunity to ask questions and hear compelling testimony from many credible witnesses. Each deposition has been fair, with equal time afforded to Democrats and Republicans, principled, and driven by the pursuit of fact. As we enter the public phase of the inquiry, Americans will have a chance to join the conversation – to bear witness, review evidence, and weigh in on the principles and conduct of elected leaders who will illuminate our country’s future.”

Republic Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released this MNGOP statement following the vote:

“Today, House Democrats put political games ahead of the American people. They chose to spend the upcoming weeks and months focused on partisan theater and baseless claims rather than working to move this country forward.Democrats made it clear since Day 1 that they will do anything it takes to get President Trump out of office, even if that means invalidating the will of the American voters. They’ve tried it before, and they’ll try it again. All with the help of Representatives Angie Craig and Dean Phillips who put the far-left, squad agenda ahead of the needs of Minnesota families. Minnesotans deserve better.”