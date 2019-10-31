MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Collin Peterson, who represents Minnesota 7th District, was one of two Democrats to vote no in Thursday’s impeachment resolution vote.
The vote passed 232 to 196 in favor of impeachment in the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives. All Republicans voted against it.
Besides Peterson, the other Democrat to vote against the resolution was Rep. Van Drew of New Jersey.
The move now clears the way for an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump. It begins to set the frame work for an impeachment inquiry that will likely take months.
Minutes after the vote passed, the president responded on Twitter.
The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019
In a statement from the MNGOP, Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan spoke on the decision as well.
“Today, House Democrats put political games ahead of the American people. They chose to spend the upcoming weeks and months focused on partisan theater and baseless claims rather than working to move this country forward,” Carnahan said.
