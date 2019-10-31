MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The principal of a suburban Twin Cities high school says the positive start to the school year was “tainted” Wednesday when racist graffiti was found on the side of the building.
Wayzata High School Principal Scott Gengler wrote a letter to parents the morning the graffiti was discovered, saying that such behavior will not be tolerated.
He added that the school was working to remove the graffiti as soon as possible and cooperating with the Plymouth Police Department to find those responsible. What exactly the graffiti said was not detailed.
“We work hard to promote a culture of kindness, belonging and mutual respect and there is no place for actions like this in our school,” Gengler said in his letter to parents.
The principal said all involved in the graffiti will face “appropriate consequences.”
Wayzata High School is the largest high school in Minnesota, with more than 3,600 students. It’s located in Plymouth, about 15 miles west of Minneapolis.
You must log in to post a comment.