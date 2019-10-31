MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. If you’re not ready to stop celebrating Halloween, WCCO This Morning has an event for you and for the person ready for the holidays.
Recently engaged? Start planning your wedding this weekend. Unveiled bridal show offers elements menu tasting bars, a wedding gown gallery, a fashion show, florists, cake designers and more. Unveiled takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center this Sunday.
The second Halloween is over… welcome in the holiday boutiques. The MN Christmas Market showcases homegrown brands with a charitable twist. All vendors will donate 7% of sales from the event to The Reel Hope Project that is fighting for foster kids in the Twin Cities. The market will be held at the Union Depot in St. Paul Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
It’s is the final weekend to check out the pumpkins at the Minnesota Zoo. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular features over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins of all different sizes, shapes and faces carved and displayed from ground to tree-top. The last night of the show is Sunday. Tickets at $20 for adults, $18 for kids.
Free Saturday At Walker Art Center
It’s Free First Saturday at the Walker Art Center. Enjoy free admission plus performances, games, art-making, and kids’ films from 10 am to 3 pm. Family friendly food options are available or bring something from home to snack on in the museum’s public spaces.
