



The DNR says Lotus Lake in Chanhassen was confirmed to have zebra mussel larvae, after several follow-up searches.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

Five microscopic zebra mussel larvae called veligers were found on a dock during a search conducted by the DNR, the watershed district and the county.

The lake will be added to the infested waters list for zebra mussels.

People who harvest bait, fish commercially or administer water use are asked to take necessary precautions.

The DNR says others lake users should follow “Clean, Drain, Dispose” steps that are required on all bodies of water. That is to: clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and species, drain all water, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

It is also important to keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for a minimum of 21 days before putting them into another body of water.

Anyone transporting a dock or lift from a shoreline property to another location for storage or repair may need a permit, to help prevent the spread of invasive species.