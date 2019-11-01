MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tahdreona Andrews, 26, is charged in the murder of her child’s father, 31-year-old Justin Harris, who was found shot to death in her north Minneapolis apartment Wednesday.
Residents in the building, located on the 3900 block of Lyndale Avenue North, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some of them entered the apartment and found Harris’s body. Investigators say he was shot at least three times.
Police arrested Andrews in Wisconsin Thursday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is working to obtain a warrant to retrieve her.
Andrews was charged Friday with second-degree murder. She could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.