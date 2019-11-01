Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Interstate 35 in North Branch will be closed for an extended period of time after a fatal crash.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on northbound I-35 at Highway 95 in North Branch Friday morning.
I-35_NB in North Branch is closed between MN 95 and Exit 152 due to a crash. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FewvMmaabk
— Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) November 1, 2019
Details are limited, so check back for more.
