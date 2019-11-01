Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Icy roads may be to blame for a multi-car crash early Friday morning that’s causing a significant traffic backup in the south metro.
The Eagan Police Department says there was a multi-car crash shortly before 6 a.m. on northbound Highway 77 in Eagan, at the intersection of Interstate 35E.
Roads in the area are “very icy” due to overnight snow, police say. There’s been no word on injuries or the number of people involved in the crash.
Northbound Highway 77 is closed at the I-35E intersection. Emergency vehicles are also blocking part of the southbound lanes.
Northbound drivers are advised to use another route.
