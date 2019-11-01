MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Water Gremlin and the State of Minnesota were back in the courtroom Friday morning, with the two sides meeting a judge to see whether the plant can be reopened.
WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reported that the courtroom was standing-room-only Friday morning.
Back in Ramsey County court where it’s standing room only for state vs Water Gremlin. Dozens of employees here. State Health & Labor officials also present. #wcco
— Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) November 1, 2019
This week the state shut down Water Gremlin in White Bear Township, after a WCCO investigation found employees were unknowingly bringing home lead, poisoning a dozen children. On Thursday, a judge extended the shut-down by 24 hours.
Water Gremlin says they can re-start operations and at the same time make the changes the state wants.
The 300-plus employees want to get back to work.
The state health department says more than 100 people have been tested for lead levels since Water Gremlin was closed. Results aren’t in yet.
You must log in to post a comment.