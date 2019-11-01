Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A double shooting overnight in St. Paul left a woman injured and a man dead.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers reported to a call of shots fired around 2:15 a.m. Friday at a parking lot of an apartment building on 1300 block of Davern Street, in the Highland Park neighborhood.
The shooting remains under investigation, with the parking lot sectioned off by police tape. So far, no one is in custody.
This is the 26th homicide in the city this year. Police are expected to give more information on the shooting later Friday morning.
