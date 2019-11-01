MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The chair of the Metropolitan Council is stepping down in order to focus on her health.
After 10 months at the helm of the Twin Cities regional planning agency, Nora Slawik presented Gov. Tim Walz with a resignation letter Thursday, saying that the demands of the job were creating health issues for her.
Slawik’s last day is slated for Nov. 15.
“I am so proud of all that the Metropolitan Council has accomplished this year, and I am grateful for the hard work of the talented Met Council staff,” she wrote in her letter to the governor.
Slawik, the former mayor of Maplewood, was appointed to the Met Council after Walz took office earlier this year.
Per Met Council bylaws, Vice Chair Molly Cummings will be the interim chair until Walz names a replacement.
