MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marks the first day of October, and things aren’t looking particularly warm in the near future.
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that October finished about 4.5 degrees below average, although with a little bit less snow than usual.
Augustyniak says November is one of two months where the average highs swing the widest. The average high for the first day of the month is 50 degrees, and the average high for the last is 33 degrees.
Friday’s high should be about 10 degrees below that average, likely peaking at 40 degrees.
Also, November usually sees a little bit above 9 inches of snowfall.
“There’s no sign of anything major from a precipitation perspective coming up in the next week, possibly two weeks,” Augustyniak said. “A lot of that snow tends to fall in the second half of the month.”
There was radar-indicated snow in the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning, but much of it was evaporating before it could reach the ground.
The week ahead sees little to no chance for a warming trend. We’ll see highs in the upper 30s or lower 40s for the weekend, with a dip into highs in the lower 30s by mid-week.
Also, don’t forget to “fall back” for daylight saving time going into Sunday.
