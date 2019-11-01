MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Triple digit scores are not common in football. Indeed, the combined score of both teams generally falls short of breaking 100 points.
But a South Dakota high school football team reportedly broke the triple digit barrier Thursday night, demolishing their opponents in a playoff game without allowing a single point to be scored against them.
The Arugs Leader reports that Pierre’s nine-man football team in Class 11AA beat Spearfish 103-0.
Pierre led 75-0 at the half and 96-0 going into the final quarter. There was no mercy. The Argus Leaders says the mercy rule is not in place in 11AA due to lack of support among member teams.
On social media, a number of people called on the South Dakota School Activities Association to make changes to its high school football classes.
This is absolutely unacceptable. Embarrassing for @SDHSAA. Do better. https://t.co/DEMfyg0xgc
— Bailey Milne (@baileyfmilne) November 1, 2019
For perspective, the highest scoring NFL game in history was a combined 113 points, when Washington beat the New York Giants 72-41 in 1966.
