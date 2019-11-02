  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBull
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Links, Minneapolis News, Road Closure, Road Construction


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weekend road closures continue with a large stretch of Interstate 35W now shut down in both directions. It’s the stretch between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 in south Minneapolis.

Crews are using the weekend to work on new northbound lanes. It’s all part of the four-year “Downtown to Crosstown” project.

The stretch will re-open by Monday morning’s commute.

Click here to see a detailed road closure map.

Comments