Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire at a logging operation north of Duluth resulted in over $500,000 in equipment damage Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire, off of North Alden Lake Road, was extinguished but the piece of equipment is “considered a total loss,” the office said.
The fire occurred around 12:45 p.m. and burned a Caterpillar 521 Feller Buncher. The office said Doug Hustad Logging owns the logging operation.
At the time of the fire, the logging operation was idle. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson, the office said.
Anyone who was in the area early Saturday afternoon should call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 218-336-4350.
You must log in to post a comment.