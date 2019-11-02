



— More changes are coming for people trying to get their driver’s licenses in Minnesota. You can now book appointments up to six months in advance.

Starting next year, there will no longer be standing appointments for students taking a road test through a driving school. Upgrades to the online scheduling system now let people change an appointment, get confirmations, and verify their eligibility.

This all comes on top of the November and December weekend test availability we learned about earlier this week.

RELATED: Thousands Of Weekend Driver’s Test Appointments Added To Accommodate Metro Teens

“Opening on Saturdays and Sundays just seemed to make sense,” said DPS Commissioner John Harrington. “If you think about it, if you’re a parent and you’re trying to get your kid their test, what day of the week are you most likely off from work? What day of the week are you most likely not — the kid doesn’t have to take off from school?”

“This is more convenient. It’s more responsive to the needs of Minnesota families and that’s why we made this change,” he said.

State officials say there are three things you can do to help them help you. First off, book your appointment online.

Second, prepare for your test so you pass the first time.

And last, show up to your test. If you can’t make it, cancel it. That way, someone waiting can take your spot. The state says 20% of appointments are no-shows.

All November weekend test slots are full, but there are still about a thousand available for December.