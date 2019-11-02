Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Patric Vitek was hit by a car while riding across the road on his way to Dakota Hills Middle School yesterday.
It was his 13th birthday. Several businesses are now trying to help Patric’s family through donations.
If you visit any of these businesses in Eagan Sunday, they will donate 50% of your bill to the Vitek family.
Here’s the catch — you must bring this flyer with you:
(credit: Eagan Hockey Association)
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Vitek family.
