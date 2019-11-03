Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, two pickup trucks were involved in a deadly crash on Highway 84 Thursday.
Steven Shelton of Maplewood was driving a GMC Sierra northbound when his vehicle crossed over the center line on a curving stretch of the road.
He sideswiped a Big Lake man who was driving in the opposite direction, before going off of the road to the right and overcorrecting. The truck then crossed back over the road to the left and struck a tree.
Shelton, 43, was not wearing his seat belt at the time and was killed in the crash. The other driver was uninjured.
