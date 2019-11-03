MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited Minneapolis Sunday night for a rally at the University of Minnesota.

He was preceded on stage by Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Nina Turner, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and University of Minnesota student leaders.

Prior to the rally, held at the university’s Williams Arena at 6 p.m., the Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement. It read:

“Tonight, Bernie Sanders is set to appear with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the great state of Minnesota as they attempt to spread their radical proposals for the future of our country. While it is clear that Omar, Sanders and the squad have taken over the Democrat Party, Minnesotans deserve their elected officials to stand up against these dangerous policies. Their extreme, socialist agenda will bankrupt America, all at the expense of middle-class families. It is time for Representatives Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Collin Peterson to disavow Sanders’ radical agenda.”

People in the Twin Cities took to Twitter to post about the rally, which lasted over two hours.

If CD’s were still a thing, I’d want to press one from the music at this Bernie rally in Minneapolis and put it in the campaign store. — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) November 4, 2019

Bernie is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 tonight! Also he just became one of the only candidates to call out transphobia during a rally! #BerniesBackInMN — Misa Franco (@misafrancoO) November 4, 2019

Third time seeing Bernie tonight, I guess you could say it's getting pretty serious pic.twitter.com/EwIIHb6iGF — ✨ Lea ✨ (@actualwombat) November 4, 2019