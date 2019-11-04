Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim of an early morning shooting in St. Paul has been identified as 32-year-old David Lee of Oakdale.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Davern Street in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lee and woman inside an SUV, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lee did not survive, while the woman was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police do not believe the shooting was random, although the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.
