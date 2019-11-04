



Tuesday is election day and school funding will be on the ballot in many communities around the state.

Low turnout is expected, but Esme Murphy talked to some people who say they wouldn’t miss the chance to vote.

At Burnsville City Hall, the city clerk is busy setting up a sign saying, “City Hall is not a polling place.”

“For a school district election, it’s different,” Macheal Collins, Burnsville city clerk said. “It’s not administered by the city. If you’re in 191 you can go to the Diamond Head Education Center.”

That education center had no voters when we were there. The district wants a “yes” vote on a $1.7 million referendum.

“It’s an opportunity to let your local government know what you expect and what you want to be done,” Aaron Tinklenberg, spokesperson for District 191 said.

Burnsville students attend three different school districts: District 191, which is Burnsville-Eagan-Savage; District 194, which is Lakeville; and District 196, which is Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan. Each of those districts have a different referendum.

Voters at Lakeville City Hall voting on the District 194 referendum take pride in casting ballots.

“A, it’s our civic duty, and number two, I like to support the school,” voter Larry Sanders said.

“it’s very important for our community. Our kids are our future,” voter Brandi Johnson said.

For the schools involved, the stakes are high. For those running the elections, this is also a test run for March 3 when Minnesota will have its first presidential primary since 1992.

“We have been told we can expect up to 50% turnout, which seems a little high for a primary. We don’t know, and we need to be prepared for that,” Collins said.

If the only thing on your ballot is a school referendum, you may be voting in a different place than usual.

Visit the Secretary of State’s website to help you find your polling place.