MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A swastika and “other offensive graffiti” was removed from Concord Elementary School over the weekend, Edina Public School officials said in a statement to families. A coat of fresh paint now covers the graffiti on the playground shed, a post in a Facebook group affiliated with the area said.
Superintendent John Shultz said the graffiti was quickly removed and Edina police apprehended the suspect. The suspect is not believed to have a direct connection to Concord Elementary School, located at 5900 Concord Ave.
Shultz said such actions are not tolerated in the schools.
“The future-readiness of our students depends on their ability to work collaboratively with others from vast numbers of cultures, religions and backgrounds,” Shultz said in the statement sent to families.
The school says it partnered with the Jewish Community Resource Council for guidance through the incident.
