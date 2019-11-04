MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in the Nov. 1 North Branch auto crash that killed 63-year-old Joffre Kolosky. Samuel Dakota Moreno, from Marine On Saint Croix, has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, a DWI, and driving after license revocation.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Moreno’s Toyota pickup rear-ended Kolosky’s Buick on northbound I-35 at Highway 95. Moreno was speeding on the interstate when he struck Kolosky, from Moose Lake, forcing his sedan to drive off the road and roll over.
Moreno wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.The criminal complaint states Moreno was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash before leaving the scene. He was found at a rest area north of the crash, lying on the bathroom floor.
At the time of his arrest, Moreno refused to comply with officers and yelled at them, the criminal complaint states. Officers also found suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
The criminal complaint states Moreno pleaded guilty to driving while impaired in July 2016 in Polk County, Wisconsin. That’s when his driving privileges were revoked.
