MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One student was hospitalized and another arrested following a stabbing Tuesday at a Twin Cities high school.
The Bloomington Police Department says officers were called to Thomas Jefferson High School around 12:30 p.m. on a stabbing involving two female students.
One of the girls was brought to Fairview Southdale. The extent of her injuries is not known. The other girl was taken into police custody.
WCCO-TV has reached out to the school for comment.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
