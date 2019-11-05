



— A new mail scam is targeting seniors across Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

The department says Minnesotans are receiving letters in the mail that mimic the branding of Publishers Clearing House. The letters falsely claim that the receivers have won the “100 Million Dollars Super Cash Giveaway Promotion.”

The letter includes a check for $6,000, and winners are told not to discuss their win with any third parties.

Next they are told to contact the “claims manager” to receive more information about receiving their price.

When the “claims manager” is called, a scammer answers the phone and says: “Publishers Clearing House, how may I help you?”

Callers are told to cash the check and wire money to process their winnings. However, the check bounces, and the recipients loses the money they wired, in addition to any returned check charges.

The Commerce Department says that it hasn’t received reports of people who fell for the scam in Minnesota, but that they are aware of victims in other states who have lost substantial amounts of money.

They believe more victims of the scam have not reported their loss to the department.

If you believe you have been targeted by a scam, you’re asked to email consumer.protection@state.mn.us or call 800-657-3602. Your confidentiality will be maintained.