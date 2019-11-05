Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you feel like your commute to work is stressful, you are not alone.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you feel like your commute to work is stressful, you are not alone.
A new Robert Half survey shows half of of employees say they are stressed before they even get to the office due to their commute.
People in Miami, San Diego and Austin report being the most stressed. Washington D.C., New York and Houston had the longest travel times.
Workers spent an average of 48 minutes getting to and from work every day.
Click here to read more about the survey.
You must log in to post a comment.