



— The family held hostage by a gunman on a crime spree is telling their story.

A man who left a trail of violence Monday night through three metro suburbs. Police eventually shot and killed him in Cottage Grove. He’s accused of abduction, sexual assault, vehicle theft and home invasion.

Even a simple glance at their home staircase will never be the same for Lisa Patterson.

“This was a stranger with a gun here, and it all kind of came rushing back again for sure,” Lisa said.

The front door, still splintered at the handle, marks the beginning of nearly 10 minutes of terror, when the armed man burst through Monday morning.

“He was pointing the gun at my head and said, ‘Who is in the house?’ and I said, ‘My husband and my two children.’ And he said, ‘It’s OK, I’m not going to hurt you,’” Lisa said.

She says the man was erratic.

“He kept moving the gun from my head to his own head,” Lisa said.

He then asked for some water. As they moved to the kitchen, she saw police outside with guns drawn.

“It kind of hits you that this is really for real,” Lisa said. “I gave him the water and I said, ‘I’m really afraid for my children upstairs,’ and he said, ‘It’s OK … I’m a dad, too.’ And he said, ‘I think I’m going to die today,’” Lisa said.

Upstairs, Craig soon became aware his wife’s life was in danger.

“I said, ‘I’m at the top of the stairs, I’m coming down,’ and it was very loud, he was yelling to me,” Craig said.

As Craig came down, their daughters fearfully waited in their rooms.

“She told me later, she said, ‘I was waiting for the gunshots,’ and she said, ‘I really thought you were a goner, Mom,’” Lisa said.

The man then asked for a place to think. The couple suggested their garage, where he went.

“I just ran up the stairs as fast as I could, told the kids there’s a gunman in the house, let’s get out of here, ran down the stairs and we ran out the front door, and the police were yelling, ‘Run! Run! Run!’” Craig said.

With their keys left in the truck, the man drove off, later crashing in a nearby yard, before police killed him.

The couple still wishes no one had to die that day, but being alive to tell their story is what they’re holding on to.

“I certainly looked at the blue sky a little differently today,” Lisa said. “You definitely thank your lucky stars for the way things turned out.”

The name of the gunman has not been released. The officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave, which is standard. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.