MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kevin Poindexter, the former executive director of the Minnesota Republican Party, is now the Minnesota state director to help in President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
On Tuesday morning, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, announced the transition.
We are excited to announce the transition of @Kdpoindexter to MN State Director and promotion of @aleryrl to Interim Exec Director. These moves to put the strongest people in strategic places to strengthen our operation in MN for 2020! 🙌 Dont forget to vote today! 🇺🇸
— Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) November 5, 2019
“These moves to put the strongest people in strategic places to strengthen our operation in MN for 2020,” she said.
Trump will be the only Republican on the 2020 presidential ballot in Minnesota, and has said that he’ll win Minnesota in 2020. Trump lost the state by less than 45,000 votes in 2016.
