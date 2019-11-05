MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first accumulating snow of the season looks to fall Tuesday night in southern Minnesota and clip the Twin Cities metro.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a number of counties along the Iowa border and the Mississippi River Valley, extending into western Wisconsin.
Cities in the advisory area include Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, and La Crosse, Wisconsin. The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and is slated to last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Communities in the advisory area could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulate. Forecasters are advising drivers in the area to expect slippery roads and to slow down while traveling.
As for the Twin Cities, the snow system is expected to clip the metro area overnight, leaving anywhere from a dusting to a half-inch of snow.
Accumulating snowfall across far southern Minnesota tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1mAOY0uDeg
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 5, 2019
According to forecaster Katie Steiner, the timing will look like this: The snow will first hit southwestern Minnesota around 5:30 p.m. and move across the southern part of the state through the evening. Overnight, snow will clip the metro and continue falling on southern Minnesota before moving into western Wisconsin early Wednesday morning.
Following the snow, temperatures look to remain well below average in Minnesota for the next several days.
You must log in to post a comment.