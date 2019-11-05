Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police did not eventually make in arrest in a recent incident of offensive graffiti at Concord Elementary School.
Graffiti including a swastika was removed from the school over the weekend. Officials then reviewed surveillance footage and apprehended the juvenile suspect. The individual confessed to the graffiti, but police did not end up making an arrest, according to a Tuesday press release.
A press release from the City of Edina states that because there was no permanent damage to the school, the juvenile could not be charged with a crime.
Still, City Manager Scott Neal condemned the incident.
“Swastika are offensive and not condoned in our community,” Neal said in a statement. “Incidents such as this do not reflect the sentiments of the community. We must continue to work together to make Edina welcoming for all.”
