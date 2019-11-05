MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck is sticking around Minnesota for a while longer.

On Tuesday, Fleck agreed to a new seven-year contract extension, pending approval from the Board of Regents. The extension will keep Fleck with the team through the 2026 season.

PJ Fleck just signed a 7-year contract extension (and media room is speculating on why we’ve been waiting on his press conference). Everything else can wait when you’re securing the💰 — Norman Seawright III (@SeawrightSays) November 5, 2019

“It is a tremendous honor to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and this great state,” said Fleck. “Our family absolutely loves Minnesota, and we are excited to continue to call this state home. We are building a championship culture – one that our fans can be proud of – through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student athletes. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Gabel and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program.”

Fleck is in his third year with Minnesota. The Golden Gophers currently rank No. 13 after an 8-0 start and a 5-0 record in the Big Ten.

“Coach Fleck has built a program that competes academically, athletically and socially,” Athletics Director Mark Coyle said. “He recruits at an extremely high level and the program is seeing success it has not seen in nearly 80 years. His students are succeeding off the field, as the team has posted a record GPA and continually gives back to the community. I am thankful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead this program.”

Minnesota has a 10-win streak under Fleck, which is the third-longest winning streak in the nation. Also, in 2018 Minnesota had 85 players with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.