ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — MnDOT snowplows will be on the road in southeastern Minnesota Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, as the area has been issued a winter weather advisory alert.
“We are tracking the weather as it develops, and our snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are ready,” Drew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East, said to media. “We encourage motorists to adjust their driving for winter weather road conditions.”
101 snowplows work the state highways in MnDOT District 6, which is the 11-county region in southeastern Minnesota where the snow is projected.
MnDOT says it is likely to deploy two shifts of drivers in the snowplows, to keep the effort going around the clock by working 12-hour shifts.
The department plows 3,778 lane miles in southeastern Minnesota. The average route for drivers is 31 miles.
The National Weather Service forecasts between 2 to 4 inches of snow in the area during the winter storm. Heavy snow is expected along the Interstate 90 corridor in particular.
