RAMSEY (WCCO) – Officials say that the man killed in a fatal car crash in Ramsey, Minn. early Monday morning was Michael Havelak.
Havelak, 41, died at the scene after his pickup rolled into a ditch and he was thrown from the vehicle on the 16300 block of Armstrong Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m.
Havelak was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
