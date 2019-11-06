Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are displaced Wednesday morning following a hot tub fire in east metro.
Firefighters were called to an Oakdale home on the 2500 block of Hydram Avenue North.
The homeowner made the call when he noticed his hot tub on fire. The flames quickly spread to the back of the home.
Firefighters knocked down the flames, but the damage is keeping the two people from returning to the residence.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
You must log in to post a comment.