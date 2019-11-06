MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery after a Burnsville jewelry store was held up by earlier this week.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a store located on the 800 block of County Road 42 West, outside of the Burnsville Mall. Witnesses told investigators three men entered the store wearing partial disguises and armed with sledgehammers.
The robbers ordered people to get on the floor and began smashing jewelry cases, taking a number of diamonds and other jewelry pieces.
There were six employees and six customers in the store when this happened, some of whom told officers they feared for their lives.
Two employees told investigators that they noticed suspicious behavior from a man the day before, who appeared nervous and asked whether they kept additional diamonds in a vault in the store. They said it appeared he was studying the layout of the store.
Because the robbers ended up taking a GPS tracker with their haul, authorities were able to find them and take them into custody, in a van that had been reported stolen from a hotel parking lot in Bloomington earlier.
They’ve been identified in charges as 28-year-old Marquell Lamar Evans, 19-year-old Trevon Shukur Edwards, and 26-year-old Antoine Devell Scott. The charges state that Scott attempted to give law enforcement a false name.
