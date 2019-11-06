  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Water Gremlin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Water Gremlin is open again after a one-week shutdown.

However, a judge will hold a review hearing Wednesday on the company’s business operations.

On Tuesday, employees to the White Bear Township manufacturing plant for on-site training.

The state says the plant is responsible for lead poisoning in a dozen children.

Last week, a judge ruled the facility needed to be cleaned and workers had to be trained on lead safety before re-opening.

All parties will be back in court at 11 a.m. Wednesday to see how much progress has been made.

